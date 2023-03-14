Machete-Wielding Man's Lakewood Menacing Not Considered Anti-Semitic, Authorities Say

An incident involving a man who menaced pedestrians with a machete in Lakewood was not believed to have been an anti-Semitic attack, authorities said.

Max Sanchez, 22, approached five pedestrians along Forest Avenue near 6th Street with the weapon around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, local police said.

Although the incident occurred in a neighborhood where a large portion of Orthodox Jewish families live, "there is nothing that indicates that Sanchez chose to menace the victims based on their religious beliefs," police said in a statement.

Although no specific threats were made to any of the victims, his menacing behavior caused fear of imminent injury or harm to each of them, according to police. All of the victims fled from Sanchez and contacted police.

Police were able to obtain a detailed description of Sanchez. He was quickly taken into custody without incident, police said, and the machete was recovered.

Sanchez was charged with assault and weapons offenses, police said. He was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

Lakewood Police Department said it "would like to thank members of Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch/Shomrim who were present in the area and assisted in his apprehension. In addition, we would like to recognize and credit the victims for their efforts in providing pertinent information all while seeking a position of safety."

