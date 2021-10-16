Lyndhurst PD: Vandal Damages 9/11 Monument

A police lieutenant caught a vandal damaging a new 9/11 memorial in Lyndhurst, authorities said.

Alfredo Acevedo, 27, was throwing decorative river stone from the newly erected monument at its decorative wall, the replica stone twin towers and a steel beam from Ground Zero when Lt. James Goral and a patron at Town Hall Park spotted him, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Goral arrested Acevedo, whose last known address was in Clifton. He was charged with criminal mischief, desecration of a monument and disorderly conduct before being released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

The vandalism caused cracks and chips to the wall, the beam and stone capped blocks, Auteri said. The cost for repairs couldn't immediately be estimated, he said.

"Acevedo’s actions are despicable and beyond disrespectful," the lieutenant said. "He should be more than ashamed of his actions, but I'm afraid this young man doesn't feel that way."

