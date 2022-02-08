Lyndhurst PD: Report Of Gunman Impersonating Police Officer Produces Two Arrests

A driver who tussled briefly with Lyndhurst police was carrying fake police badges, an airsoft gun, heroin, assorted pills and a pocket knife, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call of a man with a gun impersonating a law enforcement officer at a Park Avenue apartment complex found Nicholas Nikitopoulos, 29, of West Orange, who told them he was waiting for a friend, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

When they asked him to step out of his vehicle, Nikitopoulos "became argumentative," telling them he was in the police academy, Auteri said.

He then got "physically aggressive," forcing Officers Vincent Dorio, Nicollette Villani, Michael Clifford and Sgt. Richard Jasinski to restrain him once he got out, Auteri said.

As they were taking Nikitopoulos into custody, another man -- identified as Daniel Jonas, 26, of Lyndhurst -- showed up, the lieutenant said.

It turned out he was carrying a knife and brass knuckles, earning him a trip to headquarters, as well, he said.

Nikitopoulos was charged with drug and weapons possession and obstruction. Jonas was charged with possession of prohibited weapons.

Both were released pending court hearings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.