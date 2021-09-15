Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Lyndhurst PD: Dirt Bike Pursuit Leads To Arrest Of Speeding Out-Of-State Rider

Jerry DeMarco
Omar Valentin
Omar Valentin Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

An out-of-state dirt bike rider led Lyndhurst police on a chase around a borough block before he was taken into custody.

Officer Michael Carrino was on Post Avenue approaching Riverside Avenue when he spotted the dirt bike speeding toward him Tuesday afternoon, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The bike had no visible registration and the rider, Omar Valentin 31, of Portage, MI, wasn’t wearing a helmet, Auteri said.

Carrino chased Valentin, who turned right onto Fern Avenue, sped down the block and turned right onto Stuyvesant Avenue and then right again back to the original area on Post, he said.

Off-duty borough police Lt. Paul Haggerty, who was in the area, monitored the radio transmission, headed to the area and helped stop Valentine, the lieutenant said.

Valentin “claimed he was in New Jersey to sell the dirt bike to a prospective buyer,” Auteri said. “However, he was unable to provide any information on the buyer or his whereabouts.”

Police charged him with eluding and released Valentin pending a court hearing.

