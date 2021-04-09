Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Lyndhurst PD: Car Stolen Out Of Connecticut Recovered Thanks To Speeding Westchester Driver

Jerry DeMarco
Aminata Sangare
Aminata Sangare Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

A speeding driver from Westchester was behind the wheel of a car stolen out of Connecticut when she was stopped by Lyndhurst police, authorities said.

With patrols stepped up approaching Labor Day weekend, Officers Thomas Seickendick and Anthony Morreale spotted the Chevy Spark speeding north on Ridge Road around 4 a.m., Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

They followed the hatchback until the driver -- identified as Aminata Sangare, 22, of Elmsford -- stopped near Valley Brook Avenue, he said.

Lt. Richard Holicki and Officers Elizabeth Hollenbeck and Michael Walker assisted after police learned the Chevy had been reported stolen, the lieutenant said.

Sangare was arrested, charged with receiving stolen property and released pending a hearing.

