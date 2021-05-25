Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Lyndhurst Detective Seizes Loaded Gun, Drugs After Motel Check

Jerry DeMarco
Alfred Negron
Alfred Negron Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Lyndhurst police detective seized a stolen gun and drugs after seeing a deal go down outside a local motel, authorities said.

Detective Nick Abruscato was doing a routine commercial property check around 9 p.m. Monday when he saw the sale happen in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Polito Avenue, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

He recognized Aldred Negron, 40, of Newark from previous incidents, then stopped his Cadillac STX after Negron drove off.

Abruscato quickly discovered five bags of cocaine and two bags of Molly, the lieutenant said.

He then found a .380-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets -- including one in the chamber – in a dashboard compartment, Auteri said.

The gun had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, he said.

Assisted by Detective Tom McSweeney, Abruscato arrested Negron and seized the gun, drugs and $1,192 in proceeds, Auteri said. He also issued several motor vehicle summonses.

Negron remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on a combined 10 drug and gun charges.

