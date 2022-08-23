Lufthansa Flight From Newark Makes Emergency Landing In Boston: Report

A flight out of Newark made an emergency landing at Logan Airport on Monday night after the pilot saw smoke in the cockpit, NBC Boston reports.

Lufthansa Flight 403 landed just before 10:30 p.m. after the pilot declared an emergency. The plane diverted to Boston after a "technical irregularity" caused smoke in the plane, the report said.

There were no injuries reported from the 326 people aboard the Boeing 747, NBC reported. Passengers told the news station that the plane descended rapidly after the pilot announced the emergency landing, causing a panic in the cabin.

Mordy Lebovits, an 18-year-old part of a group on a historical tour of Germany, said he didn't know what happened until after they landed.

"I was really, really scared the whole entire time," Lebovits told NBC Boston. "There was crazy turbulence the whole time, and then we just came out of the clouds, right on the runway like really, really fast. I've never been on a faster plane landing in my life."

