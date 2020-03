A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Atlantic County.

The ticket from Wednesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at Starn’s Village, 616 White Horse Pike in Absecon.

The winning numbers were: 10, 15, 25, 35, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The winner will take home $360,908.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

