A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Passaic County.

The Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday's drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park.

The third-tier ticket wins the $10,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 18, 31, 46, 54 and 61 . The Gold Mega Ball was 25 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

