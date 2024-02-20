Look What I Found: Lyndhurst Detective Nabs Jersey Shore Burglary Suspect

A fugitive wanted for a pair of Jersey Shore burglaries was nabbed by a Lyndhurst police detective working another case, authorities said.

Detective Chris Cuneo was on another investigation when he spotted a suspicious-looking Porsche Cayenne near a business on Orient Way and Rutherford Avenue this past Friday, Feb. 18, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Cuneo ran a random license plate check and learned of the warrants out of Middletown and Atlantic Highlands, both in Monmouth County.

Officers Michael Clifford and Michael Scalese arrived and the vehicle was stopped.

Police arrested the driver, Kaseem Kidd, 29, after finding him carrying a small amount of Oxycodone, Auteri said.

They charged him with drug possession and released him to police in Monmouth County.

Kidd -- a Bronx native with several recent addresses in New Jersey and Pennsylvania -- was arrested in the Highlands last month after police there said he and another man were caught stealing mail. He then apparently ducked a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.