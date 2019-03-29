LOOK INSIDE: Ex-Fox & Friends Host Clayton Morris Lists Florham Park Home In Wake Of Lawsuits

Former Fox & Friends host Clayton Morris has listed his Florham Park home for $1.4 million in the wake of several lawsuits filed against him including one in federal court.

Morris left his position at Fox & Friends in 2017 to help others achieve financial independence and became a real estate advisor with his wife, Natali.

Their company Morris Invest help sell 1,000 properties -- bringing in more than $5 million in referral fees and profits from sales -- over the past two years, the New York Times reports. But many of those clients have filed lawsuits against Morris saying the properties were in much worse shape than advertised.

One client, Daniel Gomes, purchased a house in Indiana that had been damaged in a fire days before the sale closed, The Times says. Gomes did not know that until months later.

Morris and his wife claim that they were victims too, having lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on properties they bought from property-management company that was supposed to do the renovations and manage the properties -- but didn't, The New York Times says.

Morris' 6,500-square-foot Deerfield Drive house was built in 2016 and has 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and three car-side loading garages, the Coccia Real Estate listing shows.

