Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh


'Long Time Coming': Accidents Spark Reconfiguration Of Busy Pascack Valley Intersection

Cecilia Levine
Changes are coming to the intersection of Forest Avenue and Soldier Hill Road.
Changes are coming to the intersection of Forest Avenue and Soldier Hill Road. Photo Credit: Lou Lamatina Courtesy

Changes to a busy Pascack Valley intersection are under way.

A county analysis of the Forest Avenue at Soldier Hill Road -- which runs through Emerson, Oradell and Paramus -- found that safety improvements were necessary largely due to the high numer of traffic accidents at the locations.

Just last month, a passenger was hospitalized after being extricated by Paramus firefighters following a crash at the busy intersection.

The changes have been a work in progress between Oradell Mayor Diane Didio, Paramus Mayor Rich LaBarbiera and Emerson Mayor Danielle DiPaola since last December.

Here are the changes being made to the streets, according to the Bergen County Planning and Engineering Department.

Changes to Soldier Hill Road and Forest Avenue.

Additional lights were installed in May but have not yet been activated, former Emerson mayor Lou Lamatina said. Pedestrian alert lights are also being installed.

Residents are calling the updates "a long time coming" and a "big relief."

