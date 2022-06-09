'Long Road Ahead': Fundraiser Launched For Passaic County Family Who Lost Home In Fire

April Santangelo's successful battle with cancer was tough enough for her and her family. Then their West Milford home burned down over the Labor Day weekend.

Santangelo and her husband, John, raised three children in the house on Pinecliff Lake over the past 19 years -- Jake, Ashley, and Tyler.

Although the fire was devastating, the resilient mom said, they're all "very, very grateful" that they and their pets are all OK.

Friends weren't surprised by April's reaction.

The Santangelos are "some of the kindest and most positive people I know," wrote longtime friend Jennifer Dee, citing their "unbeatable sense of positivity."

Not surprising, either, is the outpouring of love from friends and strangers alike.

In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe campaign established by Dee blew past its original $20,000 goal (more below).

Authorities were trying to determine the cause of the three-alarm blaze, which blew through the roof shortly after 2:30 p.m Saturday, Sept. 3. It was brought under control about an hour later.

"Many of you have asked about food, clothing, and furniture donations," Lee wrote. "The family is currently awaiting long-term housing and as soon as that is in place we will post a list of what's needed."

Meanwhile, she said, "even the smallest donation makes a difference. They have a long road ahead in rebuilding their home and getting back on their feet."

GO TO: Help the Santangelo Family rebuild their home

