Long Island Man Charged After Carlstadt Residents Find Wheels Gone, Vehicles On Wood Blocks

Three different residents in one Bergen County neighborhood found their cars on wood blocks, said authorities who charged a Long Island man with jacking up the vehicles and stealing all the wheels.

Gilberto Grullon, 26, of the Suffolk County town of Brentwood, NY, surrendered to Carlstadt police late last week, Sgt. John Cleary said.

Detectives had identified him in the late-April thefts of $12,000 worth of tires and rims from vehicles in the area of Marsan Drive and 8th Street, Cleary said.

Police charged Grullon with theft, then released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Monday, July 11.

