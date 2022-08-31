Lodi Schools Chief Arrested On Assault Charges At Jersey Shore

Lodi Superintendent of Schools Douglas Petty was arrested on an assault charge at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, Daily Voice has learned.

Details were sketchy, but a records officer at the Ocean County Jail confirmed that Petty was arrested by Seaside Heights police on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Petty was charged with "attempting to cause or purposely, knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury to another," under New Jersey Criminal Statute 2C:12-1A(1) and booked into the county lockup in Toms River around midnight Sunday.

Records show he was ordered released by a Superior Court judge later that day.

Petty, 46, of Morris Plains couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The matter was expected to be discussed at an already-scheduled special meeting of the Lodi Board of Education beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) at the Jefferson Middle School.

IT WILL BE LIVE-STREAMED HERE: "Lodi Live" Broadcast of Lodi Board of Education Special Meeting

"Formal action to be taken," a public notice says.

Petty left as principal of a public school in Newark to become Lodi's schools chief in November 2019.

