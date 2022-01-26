Lodi Firefighter, 48, Dies On Vacation

What began as a holiday trip ended tragically for a beloved Lodi firefighter, his fellow first responders and his loved ones.

Antonio Mercado III, who'd suffered from heart trouble, died in Texas on Monday after being hospitalized several days earlier, friends and fellow firefighters said.

Mercado had been with Lodi Rescue Truck Co. 1 and, before that, Hose Co. 1. A father and grandfather, he was 48.

Visiting is this Sunday, Jan. 30, at Funeraria Alvarez, 66 Passaic Avenue in Passaic: (973) 815-0080.

Time frames will be strict, according to his daughter, Antonia Mercado: Family and friends will gather from 2 to 4 p.m., she said. Firefighters, EMTs and military members are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Masks are required, she said.

A brief funeral service will be held there at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by burial in Crest Haven Memorial Park, 750 Passaic Ave., Passaic.

Antonia Mercado created a GoFundMe campaign that she said will be used to bring her father's body back to New Jersey and pay for the funeral.

Help Bring Our Dad Home and Lay Him To Rest (Go Fund Me)

