Lodi's bravest made quick work of an attic blaze.

The MacArthur Avenue fire immediately went to two alarms after igniting around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.

Firefighters had it knocked in under a half hour.

One firefighter was OK after being checked out by EMS.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Hasbrouck Heights, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook and Wallington.

