Locked-Out Drunken Bogota Man Falls, Breaks Leg Trying To Reach Window

Jerry DeMarco
Garden apartments on West Fort Lee Road and River Road in Bogota.
Garden apartments on West Fort Lee Road and River Road in Bogota. Photo Credit: INSET: Jessica Lee / BACKGROUND: GoogleMaps

An intoxicated Bogota man who locked himself out of his garden apartment fell and was severely injured trying to climb a fire escape to his window, authorities said.

Unable to get in, the 51-year-old victim got two stories up before falling outside the apartment complex on West Fort Lee Road, near River Road, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

An ambulance from Holy Name Medical Center took him to the Hackensack University Medical Center trauma unit with a broken leg and head injury, responders said.

