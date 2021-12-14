Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Driver Pulled From Crashed, Burning Car Off Route 46 Dies
News

Local Detectives Secretly Follow Porch Pirate On His 'Rounds,' Bust Him Selling Stolen Sneakers

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Wallington police charged Eddie Torres of Paterson with a quartet of package thefts. An investigation was continuing.
Wallington police charged Eddie Torres of Paterson with a quartet of package thefts. An investigation was continuing. Photo Credit: WALLINGTON PD

A porch pirate from Passaic snatched a pair of Nikes from a home, then headed to a local thrift shop to sell them -- and was promptly busted by Wallington police detectives who'd been watching him the entire time, authorities said.

'Tis the season for package thefts, as well as for undercover police operations aimed at stopping them.

In Wallington, detectives investigating an "uptick" in porch piracy identified a narrow time frame and area, along with a description of a suspect and the vehicle he was driving, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said Tuesday.

Detectives Joseph Rock, Simon Popek and Brian Rojas then watched as Eddie Torres, 51, of Passaic pulled up to a Myrtle Avenue home in a 2019 Ford Escape and snatched a sneaker delivery, the captain said.

He was taken into custody after selling the stolen kicks at a thrift store, Kudlacik said.

Torres was carrying 37 heroin folds at the time -- and was wanted, it turns out, on a fugitive warrant, he said.

Detectives charged Torres with four counts of theft and turned him over to Passaic police on their warrant.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.