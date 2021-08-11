Loaded Ammo Magazine Lost By Law Enforcement Closes Street Near Tech School In Hackensack

A stretch of road off Route 4 in Hackensack was briefly closed Monday morning while police retrieved a damaged ammunition magazine lost by a local law enforcement agency near one of the Bergen County technical schools.

Several vehicles apparently ran over the lost and loaded AR-15 magazine, prompting the closure of Hackensack Avenue between Temple Avenue and the highway for roughly 15 minutes, authorities said.

Contrary to rumor, there were no shots fired, no spent casings found, no lockdown of the nearby Bergen County Technical School and no criminal incidents, they said.

The rifle itself was never lost.

"There was no threat," a ranking law enforcement officer said. "It was simply a lost magazine. It's been recovered."

A magazine is a removable, spring-powered device that feeds bullets into a firearm.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.