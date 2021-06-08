Little Ferry PD: Potential Tragedy Avoided, Driver Charged After Speeding Recklessly By School

A suspended Little Ferry motorist deliberately got into his car and drove away from police, blowing a stop sign and a light before speeding past a school on the wrong side of the road, authorities said.

It was a blessing that no one was hurt.

It began after Khalid Jackson, 38, came to headquarters Monday to file a complaint against police after getting a summons last week for driving on the suspended list, Police Chief James Walters said.

Afterward, a lieutenant reminded Jackson that he couldn’t drive, the chief said Tuesday.

Jackson, in turn, “mumbled something,” then got into his mother’s Ford parked outside headquarters and drove away, Walters said.

Lt. John Clark was arriving at the time and tried to pull him over, but Jackson hit the gas, the chief said.

After running a stop and a red light, Jackson crossed the double-yellow line in front of Memorial School and headed the wrong way down a one-way side street, he said.

Clark quickly cut his emergency lights and pulled back at that point out of safety concerns, Walters said.

Assisted by other officers, Clark arrested Jackson without incident after he returned home later that day.

They charged him with reckless driving, disregarding traffic control devices, driving while suspended, improper use of a divided highway, driving the wrong way on a one way street and eluding. Then they released him pending a court hearing.

