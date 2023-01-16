Little Ferry Laborer Torched Truck For Insurance Money, Authorities Charge

A laborer from Little Ferry was charged with torching his pickup truck outside his own home for the insurance money.

Louis M. Molino, 40, was arrested soon after firefighters responding to a quiet Couchon Drive neighborhood near Route 46 found the 2008 Nissan Frontier ablaze around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Little Ferry police and members of Musella’s Major Crimes Unit, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, collected enough evidence to charge Molina with aggravated arson, arson and risking widespread injury or damage.

They sent the Goshen, NY, native to the Bergen County Jail early Saturday only to have a judge release him, pending future court action, that afternoon.

The book on a 2008 Nissan Frontier in good shape with standard options ranges from roughly $5,800 to $7,700.

