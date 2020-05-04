LISTEN: New Jersey Man Attacked By Squirrel While Taking Trash Out

A 28-year-old Warren County man was attacked by a squirrel while taking out the trash over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to the area of 69 East Washington Ave. in Washington on a report of a man who had been bitten and scratched by a squirrel while taking out the trash Sunday around 3 p.m., Washington Township police said.

"Be advised the perpetrator still on scene," an official can be heard saying over the police radio.

"Actually we believe it ran back to its nest," another said.

The man was treated at the scene by the Washington Emergency Squad and refused further medical treatment.

Authorities contacted animal control to follow up with the incident.

