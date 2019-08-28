Lion At Turtle Back Zoo In West Orange Dies: Report

One of three lions at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange died last month, Patch reported.
The female lion was being treated for a gastrointestinal disorder, but her condition worsened. She died July 19.
"The lion was under veterinary treatment and received full medical care," Mike Kerr , the zoo's director, told Patch.
"The lion underwent a physical exam, blood work, ultrasound, radiographs and supportive care."
The other lions are in good condition, Kerr also said.
The lions at the zoo are housed at a $3.6 million habitat opened in June 2017. The zoo acquired the cats as part of a species survival program.
