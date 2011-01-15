Lines Wrap Around North Jersey Pizza Shop After Barstool's Portnoy's Near Perfect Review

"This is not a COVID line."

The line that Brian Neuman was referring to in his Instagram caption was the one outside of DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza last week in Raritan.

People flocked to the First Avenue restaurant for days on end after the restaurant scored a 9.4 from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy on his "One Bite" pizza review.

“Is this the best pizza I’ve ever had? It’s 100% in the conversation,” Portnoy said in the Jan. 6 review. "You drive three to four hours for this pizza. Absolutely spectacular. It's worth every penny."

Due to increased demand, the restaurant has limited orders to only phone and walk-ins, as well as the number of pies cooked daily, in order to preserve the integrity of their original brick ovens.

Costanio DeLucia, an Italian immigrant, opened the business in 1917 as a bread bakery, and pizza was added to the menu in the 1930s. The menu was converted to an all-pizza menu in the 1950s. More than a century later, the restaurant is still carrying on the family legacy.

