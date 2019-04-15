Linden Tax Preparer Charged With Tax Evasion

A 64-year-old man who owns a tax return preparation business was arrested Monday on charges of tax fraud and tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Linden resident Terrance LeGall, who has run LeGall Group since 2009, is accused of preparing false returns for clients between 2013 and 2017 LeGall allegedly used a number of methods, including fake charitable donations, to help his clients obtain unearned tax refunds.

He also concealed his involvement by refraining from signing tax returns as a preparer, using only the client's name instead, authorities said.

He is also accused of failing to file a return for himself and his business from 2012 to 2015, avoiding taxes on about $600,000. He allegedly deposited business income in accounts held by family members.

A single count of filing false returns can lead to a prison sentence of up to three years and a $250,000 fine. For failing to file personal and business returns, the penalty is up to five years in prison per offense and a $250,000 fine.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.