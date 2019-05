Hundreds of people were briefly without power in Englewood Cliffs and Fort Lee Tuesday night.

Some outages were caused by an overhead wire failure with others under investigation as of 9:30 p.m, according to the PSEG outage map.

Power had been restored in Englewood Cliffs around 9:45 p.m.

Check the outage map for updates.

