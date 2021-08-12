Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Lightning Strike Blows Out Windows Of Glen Rock Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
487 Prospect Street, Glen Rock
487 Prospect Street, Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Windows were blown out and shingles knocked from the roof of a Glen Rock home by a lightning strike during Wednesday night's storm, authorities said.

No injuries or interior damage were reported in the Prospect Street mishap.

Glen Rock police and firefighters were joined by Fair Lawn firefighters, Ridgewood police and a PSE&G crew.

Police diverted traffic.

An initial report of an explosion brought TV choppers to the neighborhood.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.