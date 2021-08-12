Lightning Strike Blows Out Windows Of Glen Rock Home

Windows were blown out and shingles knocked from the roof of a Glen Rock home by a lightning strike during Wednesday night's storm, authorities said.

No injuries or interior damage were reported in the Prospect Street mishap.

Glen Rock police and firefighters were joined by Fair Lawn firefighters, Ridgewood police and a PSE&G crew.

Police diverted traffic.

An initial report of an explosion brought TV choppers to the neighborhood.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

