'Let Our Boys Play': Lenape Parents Say COVID-19 Cases Were False Positives

Parents of a top New Jersey high school football program that was stopped for two weeks are asking district officials to resume practices and games, saying that a pair of COVID-19 cases produced false positives.

The Lenape Indians' season was postponed last Thursday, as recommended by the Burlington County Board of Health, after a pair of tests came back positive, Coach Joe Wojceichowski said.

The positive results were both false, a post published Tuesday morning in the Lenape Indians Football Facebook group contends

On 9/18/20 our football family was notified that we had 2 football related COVID cases. By order of the Burlington... Posted by Lenape Football Pride Club on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Wojceichowski declined comment other than to say that the team is on a 14-day shutdown. The coach said he looks forward to returning to practice Oct. 2.

Don Davis, whose senior son is on the team, said he and other parents had heard the individuals who tested positive in a rapid test went for a second opinion at a lab last week. The lab tests came back negative, Davis said.

District officials reasons couldn't verify the test results and were prevented by HIPPA laws from providing further information, Davis said.

Lenape Athletics and Activities Director Brian Laddey nor Schools Supt. Carol Brinbohm didn't immediately return calls or emails from Daily Voice Tuesday morning.

If officials could provide some sort of confirmation that the tests are, in fact, true positives, players should be kept out of practice and games, Davis said. Without answers, though, more still needs to be done, he said.

"We want answers," Davis told Daily Voice on Tuesday. "It’s not a matter of taking the kids off the field. This is football -- it’s a dangerous sport. The kids have to be conditioned."

The Indians -- ranked third in the state -- are scheduled to play Eastern on Oct. 9.

Sparta High School in Sussex County halted athletics for two weeks due to positive cases among soccer and football players.

