Leonia Woman's Killer Admits Stabbing Her To Death In Exchange For 30-Year Max Sentence

UPDATE: A Paterson gang member pleaded guilty to stabbing his new girlfriend to death in the Leonia apartment that she shared with her young daughter.

Murder pleas are rare in Bergen County, where deals are often cut for just about every other charge.

Nile “OG Cripp” Diakos, 36, nonetheless got a deal from prosecutors in the March 26, 2022 stabbing death of Alicia Arnone, 35, whose 13-year-old daughter found her dying mother at the top of their garden apartment stairs after hearing her scream.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his office will seek a 30-year prison sentence for Diakos.

Diakos was at the apartment with Arnone’s daughter when Leonia police responded to their 911 call, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.Officers found Arnone face down in a pool of blood with a knife near her head, the complaint says.

Arnone, who'd attended Palisades Park Junior-Senior High School decades ago, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who’d found her stabbed repeatedly in the neck and chest.

Based on initial discussions with Diakos and the youngster, authorities initially charged Arnone’s former live-in boyfriend -- and the girl's father -- Andrae Daniels of Lodi with murder.

It was understandable, those who knew the couple said, because Daniels -- an ex-con with a 20-year rap sheet -- had regularly abused Arnone, who'd received an order of protection against him.

A final restraining order was issued in 2021 to prevent any contact between the two, Daily Voice learned.

Musella’s detectives probed further, however, and Daniels was quickly cleared.

Diakos, it turns out, had spoken with an unidentified confidante who recorded him confessing to stabbing Arnone multiple times, the complaint says.

Faced with the evidence, Diakos admitted slipping out of the apartment when he heard the young girl coming. He then doubled back in order to make it look like he was "just arriving at the residence," the criminal complaint says.

Diakos – who authorities said tried to hang himself in his cell at the Bergen County Jail in June 2022 -- must serve 25½ years of the plea-bargained sentence under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act for violent crimes.

He'd be 51 when he is released.

Scheduling was scheduled for May 22 in Superior Court in Hackensack.

