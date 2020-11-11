Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Leonia Police Capture Trio In Separate Overnight Car Break-Ins

Jerry DeMarco
Michael A. Cokley, Manny L. Pinagarcia
Michael A. Cokley, Manny L. Pinagarcia Photo Credit: LEONIA PD

Leonia police responding to separate overnight car burglaries captured a trio of suspects.

Responding to a call on Summit Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Sgt. Robert Kennedy and Officer Nolan Stendor nabbed Michael A. Cokley, 30, of Ridgefield, Acting Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

A judge ordered Cokley released shortly after police sent him to the Bergen County Jail on attempted burglary and possession of drugs and paraphernalia charges.

Officer Sihoon Chung nabbed a pair of suspects after a similar call came in from Longview Avenue around 6:10 a.m.

Manny L. Pinagarcia, 18, of Manhattan was charged with burglary, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police issued delinquency complaints to a 17-year-old accomplice from the Bronx for the same offenses. Those complaints will be heard behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court, also in Hackensack.

