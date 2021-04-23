Leonia High School Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Teen

A Leonia High School teacher was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting an underage teen.

Samantha Krakower, a former high school and college softball standout who turned 24 on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree sexual assault by someone with “supervisory or disciplinary power” over a victim 16 to 17 years old, records show.

The Palisades Park resident also was charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, according to Bergen County Jail records.

Krakower played softball all four years at Kean University before graduating last year and, before that, for Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi.

She'd previously been a counselor at Wood Park Summer Camp, which is operated by the Leonia Recreation Department for 1st- to 8th-graders.

Krakower remained held in the county lockup Friday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a release with more information on Friday.

