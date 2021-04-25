Legacy Of NJ Woman Lives On Through Memorial Foundation

Megan Schulman had a promising future ahead of her.

The 23-year-old New Jersey native had recently graduated from Washington University and begun her career at Cigna, in the company's competitive Actuarial Executive Development Program.

A bright light with a contagious smile, Schulman pursued every opportunity with fierce determination, and lived every day to the fullest.

On March 27, 2021, Schulman died at Lenox Hill Hospital, leaving a promising and full life behind.

Those who knew and loved Megan have ensured her legacy will live on, though, through a foundation started in her name: The Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation, which had raised more than $64,800 as of Friday, April 23.

"The Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation plans to fulfill the philanthropic spirit of Megan through empowering organizations, students, and educators who carry out unwavering compassion for others, commitment to community involvement, and dedication to academic excellence," her brother, Tyler Schulman, wrote on the campaign.

The Graeme Preston Foundation for Life agreed to serve as a sponsor to allow for tax-deductible donations and employer matches pending 501(c)3 approval of the Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation, he said.

Megan was born in Summit and raised in Freehold, but had been living in Bloomfield, CT, her obituary says.

She graduated from Freehold Township High School in 2016, serving as the salutatorian of her class, having been a member of the varsity soccer team and basketball team.

She graduated from at Washington University in St. Louis, where she double majored in mathematics and statistics, and finance. There, she was a member of the Women's Soccer Club and sister in the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, serving as the chapter's Vice President of Administration and Philanthropy Chairman, according to her obituary

She was also the Student Finance Director at the Washington University Campus YMCA, having coached youth basketball and soccer, her obituary reads.

