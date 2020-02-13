Lawsuit: Walmart Worker Crushed Morris County Man's Hand With Shopping Carts

A Morris County man is suing Walmart, saying his hand was severely injured by a worker who apparently rammed him with a shopping cart.

Roxbury Township resident Nicholas Puco claims he sustained “severe and disabling injuries” to his left hand at the Walmart on International Drive South in Mount Olive Township on April 19, 2019.

The suit, which was filed in Morris County Superior Court, claims that the store is unsafe because its workers were not properly trained, monitored and supervised in the operation of work equipment.

Puco also states in the suit that he had to take time off of work and school as a result of his injuries.

Walmart did not respond to NJ Advance for a comment Tuesday.

