LAWSUIT: Veteran Forced To Walk Home After Toe Amputation Sues Bayonne Police, City

Cecilia Levine
Kieran Walsh of Bayonne is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Photo Credit: Melba Walsh for Daily Voice

A Bayonne amputee is suing the city, its police department, the city and the officer who impounded his car weeks after having part of his foot amputated -- forcing him to walk five blocks home in the cold.

Keiran Walsh -- a U.S. Marine Corps veteran -- was on his way to pick up pain medication when he was pulled over by an unmarked police car on Nov. 27, 2017, the Jersey Journal originally reported.

Bayonne police officer Stephen Salot told Walsh he was pulled over because of a handicap placard hanging from his review mirror while driving -- but discovered Walsh's registration had expired and the car would be towed, the report says.

Walsh begged the officer for transportation home but ultimately had no choice but to walk the five blocks to his house. When he arrived, his foot was bleeding, Walsh said.

Walsh and his wife, Melba, are seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages.

Melba Walsh for Daily Voice

