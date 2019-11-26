Lawsuit Says E. Orange Woman Target Of Racist Tirade Caught On Video: Report

An East Orange woman who was working as a hotel receptionist in New York has filed a lawsuit after an irate guest shouted racial epithets at her during an altercation last year, The New York Post reported.

Linda Shell, 36, provided the paper with video of the encounter on April 6, 2018, when a guest at the City Club Hotel, Michelle Rajacic, asked for a room key. Shell said when she asked for identification before turning over the key, Rajacic launched into a verbal attack, referring to Shell with the n-word and calling her a "skank" and a "ghetto a..".

Rajajic also allegedly spat on Shell and then struck Shell with her cell phone with enough force to break it when Shell told her she had to leave. Rajajic was arrested and found guilty of assault, according to Shell's suit.

The suit also claims that the hotel offered Rajajic a room for free once she was released from jail, prompting Shell to quit.

“I told them I could no longer work there, because my safety is no longer important to them,” Shell told the Post.

A manager at the hotel declined to comment, the Post also reported.

