LAWSUIT: Pilots Drugged, Raped Airline Workers Before Flight To Newark

A new lawsuit filed by three female airline workers says a pair of JetBlue pilots drugged and raped them the day before a flight to Newark.

The incident occurred May 9 in San Juan, after the three women met pilots Eric Johnson and Dan Watson on a beach, the New York Post reports .

The pilots apparently gave the women beer laced with a drug, causing the rest of the night to become a blur, the suit says.

All five people ended up back at a hotel where Johnson raped two of the women, the suit says.

“Johnson was on top of [Jane Doe 1] raping her,” the New York Post said citing the lawsuit. “[Jane Doe 1] felt the influence of the drug that [Johnson] laced the beer with, and was unable to react to the situation, but was simply aware that it was happening.

“[Her] flashes of memory included Johnson having sexual intercourse with the other crewmember who was also under the influence of the drugs."

Johnson apparently thanked the women for making his fantasy come true, according to the lawsuit.

The third women became ill from the drugs and vomited several times, the suit states.

The women said they all felt groggy and numb the following day on a flight to Newark, and say they reported the incident to JetBlue -- although no action was taken against the pilots, The Post says.

One of the women say that Johnson intentionally gave her HPV, according to the report. The trio is seeking $75,000 in damages each along with attorney fees.

JetBlue says it takes “allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly," The Post reports .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.