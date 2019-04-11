Contact Us
LAWSUIT: Paterson Police Officers Beat Man In Hospital After Suicide Attempt, Videotaped It

Cecilia Levine
NJ.com obtained video footage entered into the court record by the U.S. Attorney’s office.
A Paterson man has filed a lawsuit against the City of Paterson, its police department and a pair of officers who beat him in the hospital just after attempting suicide.

Andrew Casciano of Paterson filed the federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday, weeks after Paterson police officers Roger Then and Ruben McAusland were sentenced to prison for attacking him in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and recording it, NJ.com reports.

Officers McAusland and Then responded to Casciano's 9-1-1 call March 5, 2018, when he asked for help during a suicide attempt, the article says.

Video footage shows Casciano provoking the officers in his hospital bed, before Then smiles into the phone camera and turns it to show McAusland strike him twice across the face.

The officers attacked Casciano prior to that in the waiting room as well, NJ.com reports .

Casciano's suit says Paterson police failed to properly discipline its employees and took little action in correcting Then and McAusland's behavior.

Click here for video obtained by NJ.com (graphic content and explicit language).

