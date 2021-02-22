LAWSUIT: Montclair Hair Salon Manager Says Owner Sexually Assaulted Then Fired Her

The former employee of a popular Montclair salon has filed a lawsuit alleging that the owner sexually assaulted her and then fired her after she complained about it.

The woman -- identified only as "Jane Doe" -- says she was hired as a secretary at Bangz Salon and Wellness Spa on S. Fullerton Avenue in January 2018, then promoted to manager the following year.

The suit accuses salon co-owner Richard Cronk of exposing himself and placing the woman's hand on his genitals on Oct. 16, 2020.

What ensued were months of sexual harassment and workplace banter, that made the woman "uncomfortable, embarrassed and humiliated," according to the suit, filed in Passaic County Superior Court.

The woman eventually confided in a colleague, and a meeting was held during which Cronk apologized, but terminated the woman's employment, the lawsuit says.

Attorney Juan C. Fernandez of Morristown, who is representing the woman, told NJ.com she was "too distraught to pursue criminal charges against Cronk."

The salon was closed when Daily Voice called Monday.

