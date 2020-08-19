LAWSUIT: Man Injured In Kickball Game As Child Sues Bergen County Borough 12 Years Later

A 20-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against the borough of Little Ferry 12 years after a kickball game that he says forever changed his life -- for worse.

Anthony Brian DiBlasio was 8 years old when he fell during the 2009 game at the Memorial School Gym Summer Recreation program, NJ.com reports.

He hit his head on the gym floor and broke his two front teeth when another child jumped onto his head and shoulders, leaving him with unrelenting dental issues and nerve-related injuries, DiBlasio said.

DiBlasio -- who said he has spent "great sums" of money on medical treatments since the incident -- says the camp counselors were too incompetent to monitor kids and the borough was negligent in hiring them, according to NJ.com.

Borough officials did not respond to NJ.com's requests for comment on the suit Wednesday morning.

DiBlasio and his mom are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

