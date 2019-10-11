LAWSUIT: Former Bergenfield HS Student Alleging Violent Assault By Peers Goes To Trial

To him it was "humorous horseplay" but to her it was a violent assault.

A former Bergenfield High School student who filed a lawsuit alleging she was attacked by some of her peers more than six years ago could be taking her case to trial, according to a recent news report.

The attorney representing Daniella Restel, now 21, and her parents told NorthJersey.com she and their opponents were preparing their cases for trial.

The suit against the Bergenfield BOE, current and former district employees, its superintendent and some former students alleged Restel "suffered numerous and severe injuries" in 2013.

An attorney for Restel and her parents told the news outlet a student jumped on her back twisting her neck and pushing her down in what he thought was humorous horseplay, but instead left her in need of physical therapy.

The suit maintains Restel had been the victim of other attacks and district employees, who were warned of that, failed to provide "supervision and reasonable care [toward her physical well-being]," NorthJersey.com said.

Restel was a student at Bergen County Vocational-Technical High School and was home-schooled before graduating from Bergenfield HS in 2017, the news report says.

