Lawsuit Filed In Essex County Deems Huffman Koos' Refund Policies Illegal

Furniture chain Huffman Koos enforced a return and refund policy that violates the Consumer Fraud Act, says a lawsuit filed recently in Essex County.

The class-action lawsuit states that HK’s contracts refuse refunds and returns once the merchandise has been delivered or picked up, NJ.com reports .

“Such a policy is contrary to New Jersey regulations, which require a furniture seller to offer a full and prompt refund when furniture is delivered in a damaged condition,” said Joseph A. Osefchen of DeNittis Osefchen Prince, P.C., which filed the suit last Thursday.

These policies are considered unlawful because buyers have a legal right to a refund after receiving damaged furniture, the suit maintains citing law N.J.A.C. 13:45A-5.3(c).

That buyers must be given notice that they are, in fact, entitled to a “full and prompt” refund if damaged goods are delivered, according to the lawsuit.

Huffman Koos has New Jersey stores in Fairfield, Watchung and Freehold.

