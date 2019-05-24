Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: POLICE: Teaneck Woman Possibly DWI Arrested In Connection With Rochelle Park DPW Hit-Run
News

LAWSUIT: Family Of Fort Lee Grad Fatally Struck By Taxi Want Change In NYC, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Sherena Hundalini of Fort Lee
Sherena Hundalini of Fort Lee Photo Credit: Prakash Hundalini

The family of a Fort Lee High School graduate who was fatally struck by a cab last February in New York City want change -- and they're starting with a lawsuit.

Sherena Hundalini, 26, was struck by a Lincoln Town Car driven by Lakhvinder Singh while standing on the sidewalk near 63rd Drive and Queens Boulevard. Singh,  whose cab license is currently suspended, fled the scene but was stopped at a nearby intersection shortly after and taken into custody.

Hundalini's parents Prakash and Bina Hundalini are seeking $25 million in damages from New York City and its Department of Transportation and Taxi, the report says citing a notice of claim, NorthJersey.com reports.

The Hundalinis' attorneys say NYC has under-insured vehicles on the road and outdated and flawed taxi regulations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.