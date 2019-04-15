LAWSUIT: Closter Debate Team Coach Wrongly Attacked Student, 14, After Losing Contest

A 14-year-old from Fort Lee left his prestigious private school in Closter after coaches on the debate team accused him of selling out a recent contest, according to a lawsuit filed in Superior Court.

The former Kugnus ACTS Academy student faced "false, malicious and defamatory" from debate coach after losing in the second round of a contest last month in the Lakeland Westchester Classic in New York, NorthJersey.com reports .

The teen was accused of sharing strategies and files with a friend on the opposing Manhattan team, who “possessed the exact same overviews, block and arguments” from the Kugnus practice rounds, according to the suit.

David Brown, who is listed as the Kugnus debate director on the school's website, apparently had "ample opportunity to issue retractions and apologies to plaintiffs but have steadfastly maintained their ground," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit -- filed against the school, its principal and Brown -- alleges invasion of privacy and violation of the consumer fraud act, NorthJersey.com reports.

Kugnus did not return the media outlet's calls for comment, the report says.

