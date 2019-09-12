Contact Us
LAWSUIT: Bergen County-Owned Nursing Home Director Discriminated Against Non-Filipino Nurses

Cecilia Levine
Bergen County Health Care Center in Rockleigh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A federal lawsuit filed by four nurses claims the director of a Bergen County-owned nursing home discriminated against non-Filipino nurses and caused them to "fear for their jobs."

Violetta Arcilla is accused of forcing out non-Filipino nurses, docking pay, wielding discipline unfairly and offering Filipino nurses better schedules, NorthJersey.com reports.

Arcilla, whose Facebook page says she is from Belleville, has been at the helm of the 100-bed Rockleigh home since 2015, the article says.

The suit was filed by Carmen Mabille, Maureen Beech, Rita Blaser and Barbara Masten last month.

Blaser was retaliated against after filing a complaint about the alleged unfair treatment and was "involuntarily pushed out of her job" at the home in January, the suit says.

Arcilla and the Bergen County Health Care Center's administrator did not respond to NorthJersey.com's requests for comment.

