LAWSUIT: 5 Female Rutgers Professors Sue University Over Equal Pay

Five female Rutgers University professors are suing the institution say they make tens of thousands of dollars a year less than their male peers who are similarly qualified.

The university told the NY Times they would not comment on the suit, however, the school in a statement said it was reviewing the way it paid professors and is committed to equal pay, despite being hampered by the pandemic.

Filed Wednesday evening in Superior Court, the suit comes more than 50 years after former Justice Ruth Bader Gisnberg won a class action suit against the university for gender pay equality.

All five plaintiffs filed equity pay requests through a formal processed created following an agreement last year, which allows any faculty member to request a salary adjustment, The Times reports. The requests should be completed within 90 working days and applicants must be notified of any delays.

Four of the plaintiffs had not heard back from the university after filing, and one who filed last November was told this August that her case was under review, according to the NY Times.

Click here for more from the NY Times.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.