Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals

A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced.

The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Shooting incidents statewide and in cities where the VCIs operate are “appreciably lower” than the year-to-date total from last year, including a 23% reduction statewide, a 30% reduction in Newark, 27% reduction in Jersey City and a 12% reduction in Paterson, the U.S. attorney said on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“These decreases are not a reason for anyone to rest easy or let up,” Sellinger said, “but it is a positive note for our communities that have seen all too much violence.”

He cited five recent VCI operations, in particular:

Seven members and associates of the Bounty Hunter Bloods street gang were indicted in connection with multiple murders and non-fatal shootings, drug dealing and more in Passaic, Somerset, Middlesex and Mercer counties, the U.S. attorney said.

In one instance, Sellinger said, members of the Bounty Hunter Bloods are accused of shooting nine people in New Brunswick, killing two, part of an ongoing turf war that included seven more victims shot and another killed.

In another case, 14 reputed members of the Grape Street Crips who controlled the drug trade in and around the Oscar Miles Village housing complex in Newark were charged with running fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Five members and associates of several branches of the Trinitarios street gang were busted for selling cocaine and heroin and carrying illegal firearms in and around Paterson’s Fifth Ward.

Back in Newark, 10 members and associates of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang were charged with a series of drug trafficking, carjackings, robberies, non-fatal shootings -- and homicides – while operating in Essex and Union counties, the New Jersey prison system and elsewhere in the state and nationally.

Six members of another drug-dealing crew were charged with slinging fentanyl and crack in and around Lincoln Park in Newark by agents who seized a large amount of cocaine and 13 guns.

The Oscar Miles, Rollin 60s, and Trinitarios takedowns were led by Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), Sellinger noted.

Charges include drug and weapons possession -- including several convicted felons caught with firearms -- as well as carjacking and RICO conspiracy.

The defendants, who variously come from Essex, Union and Passaic counties:

Oscar Miles Housing Complex Drug Trafficking Organization

Thomas Barney, 47

Najuwan Blake-Williams, 23

Altray Brown, 29

Ali Carney, 44

Najee Carney, 21

Mookadean Cheeseboro, 35

Tyrone Cradle, 26

Michael Griffin, 32

Jaquan McAllister, 21

Ikaim McSwain, 32

Latif Terry, 39

Shaquan Ward, 37

Taji Williams, 37

Zaid Williams, 35

Rollin 60’s Neighborhood Crips Criminal Organization

Jason Franklin, aka “Freak,” aka “OG Freak,” 38

Elijah Williams, aka “Lil Smith,” 22

Tre Byrd, aka “Bands,” aka “G Bandz,” 21

Kareem Green, aka “Try Me,” 31

Tyheim Terry, aka “Ty,” aka “Rollin’ Ty,” 24

Amir Warden, aka “Stampz,” aka “Killa,” 30

Rahjon Cox, aka “Tsu Surf,” 32

Amir Edmonds, aka “G Baby,” 21

Abdul Yarrell, aka “Runit Up,” aka “BB,” 23

Nygee Johnson, aka “Gito,” 24

Bounty Hunter Bloods Criminal Organization

Walter Boyd, aka “Walt,” aka “Walt Daddy,” 34

Isiah Daniels, aka “Ice,” 34

Joel Lyons, aka “Jayski,” 21

Gede Maccelus, aka “Baby,” 21

Armando Ortiz, “Mando,” 24

Malik Stringer, aka “Rambo,” 24

Kimani Wanyoike, aka “Ki,” 21

Lincoln Park Drug Trafficking Investigation

Ramon Mangan, 39

Jamar Farrell, 44

Khalid Holland, 43

Tyree Norris, 33

Ted Sanon, 22

Dashawn Hines, 23

Trinitarios

Andy Dilone, 23

Malvin Pena, aka “Rabia,” 28

Andy Santiago Sanchez-Polanco, aka “Tigre,” 25

Jefry Tupete, “Jeff,” 33

Cesar Valerio, Chico Trini,” 30

Sellinger defined the Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) as a “collaborative, multi-agency program designed to combine the resources of New Jersey’s federal, state, and local law enforcement to identify, target, and prosecute violent offenders and criminal organizations” throughout the state.

“Selflessly working and coordinating with our law enforcement partners has strengthened our ability to better protect the public from violent actors and organized criminal conduct,” the U.S. attorney said.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin agreed, saying: “We are, quite simply, stronger and more effective when we collaborate, communicate, and share resources.”

Sellinger credited the work of various law enforcement agencies that have been uniting to fight drug-related violent crime:

the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI);

the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF);

the U.S. Marshal Service;

the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA);

the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI);

New Jersey State Police;

the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office;

the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

the Essex County Sheriff’s Office;

the Union County Prosecutor’s Office;

the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office;

the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office;

Police departments in Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Irvington, Bloomfield, East Orange, Edison, New Brunswick, Franklin Township (Middlesex County), Spotswood;

the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force;

Handing the cases for Sellinger’s office are:

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samantha Fassanello of the Organized Crime/Gangs Unit and Olta Bejleri of the Narcotics/ Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit;

Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori, chief of the Narcotics/OCDETF Unit.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kendall Randolph of the Organized Crime/Gangs Unit and Tracey Agnew of the Criminal Division in Trenton;

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Levin of the National Security Unit;

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah Sulkowski of the Organized Crime/Gangs Unit and Edeli Rivera of the Narcotics/OCDETF Unit.

