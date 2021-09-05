LATEST ON LARRY: Larger, Stronger 'But Not Close Enough' For Concern Here

Hurricane Larry may be getting larger and stronger, but it isn't worth worrying about in New Jersey and surrounding states, forecasters said Sunday.

"The week ahead looks to be a relatively quiet one, with one cold front coming through on Wednesday with the chance for showers or a thunderstorm late in the day," said meteorologist Joe Cioffi. "Hurricane Larry will pass east of Bermuda by a close distance but not close enough to cause any major issues.

"Then it turns northeast passing south and east of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland."

That means New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts are spared.

As for Labor Day, Cioffi said, "look for partly sunny skies with reasonable humidity and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Larry, the 12th named and third major storm of the 2021 Atlantic Ocean hurricane season, is currently at Category 3 but could reach Category 4 strength, exceeding 140 mph winds, by Labor Day.

However, Cioffi said a "warm and more humid push of air...ahead of an approaching cold front" will all but guarantee that it "isn’t an issue here in the Eastern US as it recurves northward" and continues spinning up the Atlantic Ocean.

It would be welcome news for surfers along Long Island’s south shore and New Jersey’s coast, he said.

The downside, of course, are rip currents, dangerous boating conditions and the potential for flooding.

“There is certainly a chance that Larry tracks far enough to the west to pass close to or even over Bermuda, likely as a major hurricane,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Randy Adkins. “However, as it currently stands, it appears more likely than not that Larry will still end up far enough to the east to spare Bermuda the brunt of the storm.”

New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts will be spared, forecasters say. NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.