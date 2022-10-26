Late-Night House Fire Doused In Teaneck

Firefighters quickly doused a late-night Teaneck house blaze.

Members of the 1st Platoon found flames coming from a second-floor window of the Sussex Road home between Kensington and Forest avenues shortly before midnight Oct. 26.

The fire instantly went to a second alarm but was quickly knocked down.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.

The department thanked firefighting colleagues from Englewood, Hackensack, Bergenfield, Ridgefield Park and Bogota for assistance in coverage and at the scene, as well as township police and the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

