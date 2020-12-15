Late-Night Blaze Destroys West Milford Home

No one was home when a roaring fire consumed a West Milford home Monday night, responders said.

The blaze broke out in the 2½-story Cape Cod on Macopin Road, south of Bubbling Springs Park, just after 8:45 p.m.

The fire went to four alarms a little over an hour later and then a fifth 20 or so minutes after that.

Mutual aid companies from Highland Lakes, Kinnelon, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Upper Greenwood Lake and elsewhere assisted their West Milford colleagues.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Flames quickly consumed the West Milford house. Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company 5

Township fire officials summoned the Passaic County Prosecutor's Arson Unit to investigate, a utility crew to deal with downed power lines and DPW workers to sand the icy roads.

No injuries were reported. Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company 5

